Smartphones with headphone jacks appear to be an endangered species these days. But ZTE subsidiary is pushing back with a new smartphone that not only has a headphone jack… it has two of them.

The Nubia Music is a smartphone designed to put music front and center. It has two 3.5mm audio jacks on top of the device, a big speaker on the back of the phone (which looks a bit like a vinyl record), and DTS:X Ultra sound. That said, it doesn’t appear to have audiophile-level hardware: The phone is positioned as a budget device that will sell for around $149 in available markets.

Nubia says the speaker is about 6 times louder than most smartphones, while the second headphone jack will let you and a friend listen at the same time.

The phone has a 6.6 inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It uses an unspecified Unisoc processor, and features 50MP + 2MP rear cameras and a 5MP front camera.

Nubia is also showing off a model with an unusually colorful back panel with blue, red, yellow, and white patterns, although the phone is also expected to come in more subdued color options, including a mostly-yellow model.

via @robsoniqe, @G-Schneemann, @hkyamane, and NotebookCheck

