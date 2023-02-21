Ubuntu Touch is mobile version of the popular Ubuntu GNU/Linux distribution that’s optimized for phones, tablets, and other small touchscreen devices. Like many mobile Linux distros, it also allows you to run some Android apps if you install Waydroid to run Android in a container.

Now you can run some Windows apps as well, thanks developer Codemaster Freders, who has released an Ubuntu Touch package called Winebox.

The utility gets its name from its components Wine and Box64. Wine is a free and open source Windows compatibility layer that’s been allowing users to run some Windows applications on Linux, Mac, and FreeBSD systems for years. And Box64 is a utility that allows some x86_64 Linux software to run on devices that have ARM processors.

Smoosh them together and you can get some Windows applications designed for computers with Intel or AMD chips to run on phones, tablets, and other devices with ARM processors.

Codemaster Freders says Winebox is a “prebuilt Wine environment driven by box64 on Ubuntu Touch.” It does have a few prerequisites – you’ll need a device running a version of Ubuntu Touch with binfmt_misc support added to its kernel, and you’ll need to install xwayland(-hybris). But once those requirements are met, you too should be able to run… Microsoft Notepad and other lightweight Windows apps in Ubuntu Touch on a device with an ARM64 processor.

I wouldn’t expect resource-intensive apps or software designed for larger screens to work very well, but Winebox does open the possibility of running some lightweight Windows apps and games on a mobile Linux device.

Ubuntu Touch officially supports dozens of phones, tablets, and other devices including many that originally shipped with Android thanks to Halium, a tool that combines the Linux kernels provided by device venders with Android drivers. That sets Ubuntu Touch apart from some other mobile Linux distros like postmarketOS or Mobian, which use a close-to-stock Linux kernel, but allows it to run well on a wide range of supported hardware.

via @[email protected] and Codemaster Freders (1)(2)