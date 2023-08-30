Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming PCs available thanks to a combination of a low price tag, decent performance, and well thought-out software. But one area where there’s room for improvement? The display.

And that’s where Fx Technology’s DeckHD comes in. It’s a Steam Deck screen upgrade kit. First introduced in May, the DeckHD kit is now available for purchase for $99.

FX Technology says it began shipping units to Early Bird customers last week, and folks who order now should receive a kit by mid-October.

So what kind of upgrade are we talking about?

The Steam Deck’s standard display is a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD screen with up to 400 nits brightness. Customers who opt for the top-of-the-line $649 Steam Deck with 512GB of storage also get an anti-glare coating on the display, but cheaper models with 64GB or 256GB of storage lack the anti-glare finish.

The DeckHD is a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with up to 400 nits brightness, and 87% sRGB color gamut. Anti-glare coating comes standard on all displays.

So the biggest difference is a higher-resolution display for sharper graphics. But if you have one of Valve’s cheaper Steam Decks, the upgrade also brings an anti-glare screen. And all users should benefit from the wide color gamut display.

Valve doesn’t offer an official description of the color gamut offered by the default display, but FX Technology says the Steam Deck’s stock display covers 67% sRGB color gamut, which seems to be about right according to most third-party reviews/tests I’ve seen.

That said, the DeckHD may not exactly be a no-brainer for everyone. While the kit comes with everything you need to pry open the Steam Deck and replace the original screen with the new FHD screen, there is still a chance you could break something when disassembling your Steam Deck to replace the screen.

If you want to see what the upgrade process looks like, Taki Udon has a video showing the basics (although he sort of skipped a few steps dealing with removable and application of adhesive).

Taki Udon says it should take around 30-60 minutes to upgrade the hardware, after which you’ll still need to install drivers for the new screen.

For folks that may be uncomfortable opening up their Steam Deck or who may not already have one, there are a number of other handheld gaming PCs with FHD or higher-resolution displays. But most also tend to have substantially higher price tags than a Steam Deck, even after adding $99 for a DeckHD upgrade kit.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.