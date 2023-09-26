The makers of the Nothing smartphone line have already branched out into the premium audio space with a line of true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. But now the company has launched a new sub-brand called CMF by Nothing that specializes in cheaper smartphone accessories.

The first three CMF products include a $49 pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, a $69 smartwatch, and a $39 USB power adapter.

CMF’s new Buds Pro earbuds are Bluetooth 5.3 earbuds that offer up to 11 hours of playback using the built-in batteries (with active noise cancellation turned off) or as much as 39 hours when used with a charging case. The company says putting the earbuds in the case for 10 minutes should be enough to get you five more hours of use.

Other features include a six-microphone array that are leveraged for active noise cancellation as well as background noise reduction during phone calls, touch controls, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The CMF Watch Pro is pretty barebones by modern smartwatch standards, but despite the $69 price tag, it has a 1.96 inch, 410 x 502 pixel AMOLED touchscreen display, with up to 600 nits brightness, a 58 Hz refresh rate, and always-on display support.

It has an aluminum alloy frame and supports orange, grey, or black silicon straps. It pairs with a smartphone using Bluetooth, features built-in support for GPS, and health tracking features including a heart rate monitor, SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, and sleep tracking.

You can pair the watch with a phone and use it to view message notifications, control music playback or snap photos from your phone, and you can use the watch as as find-my-phone device (or use your phone to find the watch), or use the watch as a stopwatch, alarm clock, to make calls or to view weather forecasts. It also supports “dozens of watch dials” or faces.

There’s also an accelerometer and support for 110 different sport modes.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any support for third-party apps, which makes this more like of a feature watch than a smartwatch (borrowing terminology from feature phones). But it’s hard to argue with the price.

CMF says you should get 13 days of battery life from the watch’s 340 mAh battery under typical use, up to 45 days of battery life in power saving mode, or 18 hours of continuous phone calls.

The CMF Watch Pro is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and it should be compatible with Android 8.0 or later or iOS 13 or later.

And the CMF Power 65W GaN is a 3-in-1 power adapter with two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. It supports up to 65 watts of total power output when using a single USB-C cable, or up to 36W using a USB-A cable.

Or, if you plan to connect multiple devices at once, it can deliver 45W + 20W using two USB-C cables, 45W + 18W when using a USB-C and USB-A port, or 45W + 7.5W + 7.5W when all three ports are in use at the same time.

