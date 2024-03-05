Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the third smartphone from Nothing, but it’s the company’s first budget model, with prices starting at £319 in the UK, €329 in Europe, and $349 in the United States (although it will only be available in the US through a developer program at launch).

But while that makes this new phone about a lot cheaper than the Nothing Phone (2), which has list prices starting at $599, the Nothing Phone (2a) has a bunch of features you don’t typically find on budget phones including a 120 Hz AMOLED display and dual 50MP rear cameras (including a primary camera with optical image stabilization). And yes, it has a stripped-down version of the Nothing’s distinctive Glyph lighting system on the back of the phone.

While the company’s flagship phones have LED light strips across the whole back of the phone, the Nothing Phone (2a) has just three lights that surround a circle around the camera. These lights can be set to act as notifications for timers, incoming messages, among other things and users can set distinctive lighting patterns to act as ringtones for different contacts, among other things.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 72000 Pro 5G processor and comes with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery that Nothing says is good for up to 2 days of run time, and supports 45W fast charging, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. The phone ships with Android 14.

The Nothing Phone (2a)’s display is a 2412 x 1084 pixel flexible AMOLED display with up to 700 nits typical brightness, up to 1100 nits outdoor brightness, and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It’s covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports adaptive refresh rates ranging from 30 to 120 Hz. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and PWM frequency of 2160 Hz.

The primary camera features a 50MP image sensor and support for optical and electronic image stabilization, and it’s paired with a 50Mp ultra-wide camera with a 114 degree field of view. On the front of the phone there’s a 32MP camera with support for 1080p/60fps video recording.

The phone measures 162 x 76 x 9mm and weighs 190 grams, and it’s rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

While the MediaTek processor is designed for budget or mid-range phones, just about nothing (pun intended) else about this phone seems like what you’d expect from a model that sells for $349. But there is a catch for potential customers in the US: not only do you have to sign up for a developer program to get the phone in the US, but it has limited support for North American wireless carriers.

Verizon and AT&T customers will only be able to use 4G LTE and not 5G, while T-Mobile customers will have some limited 5G support.

via Engadget and The Verge

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.