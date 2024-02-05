Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Nothing Phone (2) isn’t exactly an expensive phone by modern flagship standards, with prices starting at $599. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for something a little cheaper.

A few days ago the Nothing team confirmed that a new Nothing Phone (2a) is on the way, and that it would put an emphasis on core functionality rather than “the latest and greatest specs.” Now a series of leaks give us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone.

According to a leaked image posted by Smartprix and @OnLeaks, the Nothing Phone (2a) will lack one of the key features that made the first two Nothing phones stand out: the light glyph design on the back that allowed the phone to use a series of LED lights to display custom alerts, among other things. It’s a distinctive feature, to be sure, but maybe not one that all users really care about (especially those looking to stuff their phones in a protective case).

The Nothing Phone (2a) will allegedly lack those LED lights, but it does still have an unusual design thanks to a semi-transparent back panel that reveals that this model also seems to lack a wireless charger. But the phone does look like it has dual rear cameras, so there’s that.

Earlier leaks had suggested that the phone’s primary camera would be have a Samsung S5KGN9 50MP image sensor, while the secondary camera would be a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 camera, as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, a 2412 x 1084 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, and a 32MP front-facing Sony IMX615 camera.

I’d take those details with a grain of salt until the phone is officially announced, but we might not have to wait long for that announcement – rumor has it that Nothing could introduce the Nothing Phone (2a) on February 27th during this year’s Mobile World Congress event.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.