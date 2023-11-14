The company behind the Nothing line of phones is preparing to launch an app that will solve the “green bubble” problem for Android users sending messages to their iPhone-using contacts.

Nothing Chats is a free app that basically lets your text messages show up as green bubbles in iMessage chats, while supporting features like group chats, live typing indicators, voice notes, and full-resolution media sharing. But there are a few catches.

The first is that Nothing Chats will only work with the Nothing Phone (2) at launch. It will also only be available to users in the US, Canada, UK, and European Union. And, the app relies on a third-party service called Sunbird which is expected to remain free “for the foreseeable future,” but the way the service works makes it pretty clear that at some point somebody is going to have to pony up some money.

That’s because Apple’s iMessage service only really supports Apple devices including Macs, iPhones, and iPads. So how does Sunbird make it possible to access iMessage features from Android? By using Macs as a proxy.

In a nutshell, here’s what happens when you use Nothing Chats (or Sunbird, which is in private beta at the moment):

You create an iCloud account.

Your messages are sent to a Mac Mini that’s acting as a server.

It’s then forwarded to your iMessage contacts.

Their responses go through that Mac Mini and make their way back to you.

Sunbird says the advantage is to this system is that, unlike some other Android-to-iMessage services, you don’t need your own Apple device that runs 24/7 for the service to work. And if you’re worried about sending your info to somebody else’s server, the company says your iCloud login details are stored in an encrypted database, and your messages are end-to-end encrypted and will not be stored on any of Sunbird’s computers. And if you don’t use the Sunbird service for more than two weeks, your account information is deleted automatically.

Still, using Sunbird and/or Nothing Chats means trusting third-party companies with your Apple account info. It means using a service that clearly costs somebody a fair amount of data in terms of hardware and internet bandwidth, so it probably won’t be free forever. And it also means jumping through a bunch of weird hoops to turn your green bubble blue.

Some iMessage features also still aren’t available yet. For example, read receipts and message reactions and replies are listed as “coming soon,” and there’s no way to edit messages that have already been sent.

Nothing Chats will be available starting November 17, 2023.

via The Verge, Washington Post, Nothing (YouTube), and Marques Brownlee (YouTube)

