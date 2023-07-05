Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Barnes & Noble has confirmed that the NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus that we wrote about in May is a real thing that you’ll be able to buy soon.

The new eReader has a 7.8 inch black and white E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch, a waterproof design, and support for audiobooks thanks to a headphone jack, Bluetooth audio, and 32GB of built-in storage. It goes up for pre-order on Friday, July 7th but the NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus won’t actually be available until September, 2023.

This is the company’s second-gen GlowLight Plus. The original also has a 7.8 inch display, waterproof design, headphone jack, and Bluetooth audio support. But that model had just 8GB of RAM and didn’t support audiobooks, just “Barnes & Noble podcasts.” That model is no longer available for purchase.

In today’s announcement, B&N didn’t list all of the new eReader’s specs, but the company did confirm that it has four times as much storage as the original, as well as support for audiobooks.

Other confirmed features include physical page turn buttons on both sides of the display, a front light with adjustable color temperature and a “Night Mode” feature that lets you manually or automatically reduce the amount of blue light emitted by the screen at night.

The NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus has a list price of $200, but members of the B&N Premium program will be able to save 10% and pick one up for $180.

