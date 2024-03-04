Yuzu is a free and open source emulator that makes it possible to run Nintendo Switch games on Windows, Linux, and Android devices. First released in 2018, the software has been under constant development since then (the Android port was released less than a year ago).

But last week Nintendo sued the developers, claiming that the primary purpose of the software is to circumvent Nintendo Switch encryption and allow users to play pirated games. Rather than fight the case in court, Tropic Haze (the developers behind Yuzu) have agreed to a settlement which involves paying $2.4 million in damages to Nintendo and basically shutting down Yuzu.

As part of a permanent injunction, Tropic Haze has agreed to stop distributing, advertising, or promoting Yuzu or any of its source code or features… or any other “software or devices that circumvent Nintendo’s technical protection measures.”

The court is also ordering the developers to turn over the yuzu-emu.org website to Nintendo and bars them “from supporting or facilitating access” to any other related websites, social media, chatrooms, or apps.

In one of the more bizarre parts of the court order, the Yuzu team is told to delete all “circumvention devices,” which includes any tools used for development of Yuzu and… “all copies of Yuzu.”

That last bit seems… impractical. While Tropic Haze can certainly delete all of the copies of Yuzu on hardware under their control, the cat’s already somewhat out of the bag here – and I suspect that anyone who has already installed and configured Yuzu will be able to continue using it for the foreseeable future. And even if the Yuzu website goes down, it’s likely that the latest version of the emulator will continue to be distributed by third parties for quite some time.

Since Tropic Haze settled the lawsuit, it’s unclear what impact, if any, this lawsuit will have on the future of emulation software. Console emulators have long lived in a legal gray area, at least in the United States.

The emulators themselves often feature code that’s been reverse engineered to allow console games to work on non-console hardware. So the emulators themselves may not actually violate intellectual property rights.

But many emulators, including Yuzu, require an encryption key and/or system firmware from a Nintendo Switch. And odds are that most of the people using emulators are playing pirated games that have been illegally downloaded from the internet, or ripped from physical media (which may or may not be legal, depending on whether the games you’re ripping feature encryption and if you live in a jurisdiction where circumventing copy protection is illegal).

Tropic Haze and developers of many other emulators have long made the claim that as long as they’re not distributing copyrighted games, encryption keys, or system firmware they shouldn’t be held responsible for the fact that users bring their own.

But it’s unclear whether that argument would have held up in court, and it’s unsurprising that Tropic Haze didn’t have the resources to fight the lawsuit in what would have most likely been a very expensive trial.

via @OatmealDome (1)(2)

