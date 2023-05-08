Nintendo has reportedly issued a DMCA takedown notice to the developers behind Lockpick, a popular Switch homebrew tool. It’s believed that the legal action may be linked to the leak of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

That’s not because Lockpick is in anyway connected to the leak. It appears that Nintendo’s goal was to prevent Switch homebrew users from playing Tears of the Kingdom on a PC emulator instead of buying the game for their consoles.

The unfortunate irony is that Lockpick is used to dump keys from a user’s own Switch. As numerous Twitter users point out, pirates don’t generally use the keys from their own Switch to launch pirated games.

The action against Lockpick has already impacted at least one other Switch homebrew project. The developers of the Skyline emulator posted an update that they were ceasing work on the project immediately “due to the potential legal risks.”

Skyline’s code is still available, so it’s possible that someone else will fork it. For now, though, the looming threat of legal action by Nintendo may have a chilling effect on the Switch homebrew community.

It’s been a busy couple of years for Nintendo’s legal department. In November of last year the company went after fan-made icons that had been uploaded to SteamGridDB . Earlier in 2022 tits target was a tool that allowed users to patch their own Switch games to run under the Atmosphere custom firmware. In January of 2021 there was a mass takedown of nearly 400 fan-made games hosted on Game Jolt. That same year Nintendo won $2.1 million in damages in a case brought against the operator of a ROM site.