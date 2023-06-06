The NexDock XL looks like a convertible notebook with a 15.6 inch display. But it’s really more of a smartphone accessory than a standalone device: connect it to your phone and you can run your apps on a big touchscreen display and use a full-sized keyboard and touchpad.

It’s the latest in a line of products from a startup called NexDock, which has been offering this sort of smartphone dock for years. But the NexDock XL provides the biggest screen to date… especially since the company also just announced that it’s putting another of its projects on pause, and issuing refunds to folks who pre-ordered the NexMonitor, which was unveiled in early 2022.

The NexMonitor was supposed to be a 27 inch high-res monitor with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.1 Type-C inputs and a magnetic panel for docking your phone while it was connected.

NexDock says it was unable “to generate sufficient interest and pre-orders to proceed with production” of that device, so it’s putting the project on pause unless it can find “external funding.”

The NexDock XL, meanwhile, looks more like the company’s existing devices and hopefully that means there’s enough demand to justify actually bringing this one to market.

It has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen display with supports for up to 300 nits brightness, a 360-degree hinge that lets you push the screen all the way back for use in tablet or stand modes, and a 57 Wh battery as well as support for 15W reverse wireless charging: place a compatible phone above the keyboard to charge your mobile device while using the NexDock XL.

The system supports wired and wireless input, with mini HDMI 1.4a and USB 3.1 Type-C ports (the USB port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode). There’s also a second USB-C port for charging, a USB 3.0 Type-A port for data, and a 3.5mm audio jack and microSDXC card reader.

NexDock says the system also has four 2W speakers, comes with a 40W USB-C charger, and the laptop dock measures 320 x 240 x 16.6mm (12.6″ x 9.4″ x 0.65″) and weighs 1.91 kg (4.2 pounds).

The NexDock XL sells for $349 during pre-orders, but the company is only asking customers for a $100 deposit now, with the balance to be paid a few weeks before the device ships. That’s expected to happen sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023… assuming NexDock doesn’t end up pulling the plug on this model too.

via NexDock

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.