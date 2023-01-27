The NexDock Wireless is a device that looks like a convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display. But it’s not a standalone laptop. It’s a smartphone accessory that lets you run your mobile apps on a bigger screen.

And unlike most other smartphone docks that Nex Computer has shipped since running its first crowdfunding campaign in 2016, the NexDock Wireless is a wires-optional device. You can either plug it into a compatible phone with a USB cable or use it wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth and Miracast technology.

Miracast handles the wireless display functionality, allowing you to beam content from your phone to the 13.3 inch display, while Bluetooth allows you to use the keyboard and touchpad as wireless input devices for your phone.

If the NexDock Wireless looks familiar, that’s because it’s nearly identical to the NexDock 360 that launched a few years ago. It has the same 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with up to 300 nits brightness, the same 1-watt quad speaker system, and the same set of ports (including a USB-C charging port, a USB 3.0 Type-C data port, a microSDXC card reader and a headset jack).

The difference is that the original NexDock 360 lacks wireless capabilities and can only be used with phones or other devices that support video output over a USB-C connection. That includes many Samsung, Huawei and Motorola devices as well as Linux phones like the PinePhone and Librem 5. But it excludes many phones including Google Pixel devices.

Adding support for wireless connections should make the latest NexDock laptop dock compatible with a wider range of phones, while also freeing you from a mess of cables.

Nex Computer is now selling the NexDock Wireless for $349. Folks who’d rather save a few bucks can still pick up the NexDock 360 for $299.

via Nex Computer Blog