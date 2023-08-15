Netflix Games are officially heading to your TV. Mike Verdu, Netflix’ VP of games, has announced the move and invited Netflix users to take part in beta testing “in the next few weeks.”

There’s a very good chance you won’t be able to participate right away, however. Initially only Netflix subscribers in Canada and the U.K. are eligible to participate. On top of that, Verdu says only “a small number of members” will be able to use Netflix Games on PCs, Macs and “select TVs.”

To play on a PC or Mac you’ll need to be using a supported browser. Keyboard and mouse input will be supported and you should also be able to utilize the Netflix controller app that popped up in the App Store just the other day.

A number of streaming devices will be supported during the beta. Verdu lists Amazon Fire TVs and sticks, Roku TVs and devices, Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield TV, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart’s ONN streamers.

Games on TV will only offer two titles when the beta kicks off. One is the critically-acclaimed action thriller Oxenfree from Night School Studio. Night School was the first acquisition Netflix made during its gaming launch back in September of 2021.

The other is Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a new arcade-style gem mining game. It’s being developed in house based on the information available in a trademark application from this April.

via Netflix

