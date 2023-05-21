Two years ago I asked whether you’d be willing to pay a subscription fee to use an ad-free, privacy-focused search engine that doesn’t collect your data. While many respondents to my wholly unscientific poll were receptive to the idea, the search engine startup that inspired the question found that not enough people were willing to pay to make a subscription-based search engine a viable business model.

Neeva has announced it’s shutting down, less than two years after publicly launching its $4.95 per month search engine.

The company says building a search engine from the ground up was the easy part, relatively speaking. Convincing users to adopt it was the hard part. And it wasn’t just because it’s hard to get people to pay for something that competitors offer for “free.” Potential users understood the trade-off: if you want an ad-free search experience that doesn’t track your data, one way to get it is to pay for it.

The company even tried to sweeten the deal in recent months with the introduction of an AI search experience and support for features like AI summaries of Reddit threads, a “Bias Buster” that could present opposing viewpoints on topics, and a mobile AI search app.

But, according to the company’s shut down announcement, “contrary to popular belief, convincing users to pay for a better experience was actually a less difficult problem compared to getting them to try a new search engine in the first place.”

In other words, Google is the dominant player in this space, and it’s hard to convince people to try anything else. There are a handful of competitors including Microsoft’s Bing and privacy-centric services like DuckDuckGo and Brave Search. But not only are they all free to use and supported by advertising, but they also collectively have a pretty small global market share compared with Google.

While I’m not sure I’d bank on the idea that Google will never face serious competition, at this point it seems like competing with Google means fighting an uphill battle unless you happen to be in a market where Google is largely unavailable (like China, where Baidu is the dominant search engine), or where another company already dominates (like Yandex, in Russia).

Folks who did sign up for Neeva should receive refunds for the unused portions of their subscriptions in the coming weeks, and the company says it will delete all user data soon. Customers who subscriber via iOS can request a refund by following Apple’s instructions.

You can find more details about Neeva’s shutdown in the company’s FAQ.

