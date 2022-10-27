FriendlyELEC’s latest single-board computer features 8GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, three Ethernet ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

With a $119 price tag, the NanoPi R6S is also one of the cheapest mini PCs to date powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor.

That processor features four ARM Cortex0A76 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, support for 8K/60Hz video output, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS performance.

It’s the same chip found in the Khadas Edge2, Firefly Station M3, Orange Pi 5, and very similar to the RK3588 chip in the Radxa ROCK5 Model B, Pine64 QuartxPro64, H96 MAX V58, and Banana Pi BPI-W3, among other systems.

In this case, that processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x 2133 MHz memory, 32GB of eMMC storage (plus a microSD card reader), and a selection of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (5V/9V/12V/20V power input)

The NanoPi R6S also has a 12-pin GPIO header, status LED lights for the system, wireless, and ethernet ports, an RTC battery connector, fan connector, and IR receiver for use with remote controls.

FriendlyELEC says the board measures 90 x 62 x 1.6mm (3.5″ x 2.4″ x 0.1″) without a case, but there’s also an optional CNC metal case that adds $20 to the price. It measures 94.5 x 68 x 30mm (3.7″ x 2.7″ x 1.2″).

The little computer supports Android 12 and Linux-based operating systems including Debian 10, the FriendlyCore Focal Lite (based on Ubuntu 20.04), and FriendlyWRT 22.03 (based on OpenWrt). Ubuntu 22.04 LTS support is also said to be coming soon.

You can find more information about the NanoPi R6S at the FriendlyELEC Wiki or place an order at the FriendlyELEC store.

thanks Theguyuk!