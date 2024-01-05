Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The NanoPi R2S Plus is a single-board computer designed for use as a router, firewall, or other networking applications. It measures just 58 x 58mm (2.3″ x 2.3″) and has no dedicated video output, but it features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple USB ports, and an M.2 connector for an optional wireless card.
Available now for $30, the new board is a lot like the original NanoPi R2S, but costs $5 more and includes a number of upgrades.
For example, the NanoPi R2S Plus has 32GB of eMMC flash storage, while the original had none. It has two USB 2.0 Type-A host ports instead of one. And it has the aforementioned M.2 E-Key connector for an optional wireless card.
There are also now two USB-C ports instead of one. But they’re not full-function ports. One is for a 5V/2A power input and the other is for debugging.
At the heart of the little computer is a Rockchip RK3328 processor, which is a ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor. There’s also 1GB of RAM and a microSD card reader for removable storage (in addition to the 32GB of onboard eMMC flash).
One of the Ethernet ports features a Realtek RTL8211F controller, while the other uses USB 3.0 to Ethernet connection.
Device maker FriendlyElec offers several operating systems for the little board, including:
- OpenWrt-based FriendlyWrt versions 21.02 and 23.02
- Ubuntu-based FriendlyCore Focal Lite 20.04 Buildroot
- Debian 11 Core
- OpenMediaVault
- Buildroot
The company also offers several optional accessories, including a $10 wireless upgrade that includes a RTL8822CS M.2 SDIO card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 plus wireless antennas, and a $6 case.
via LinuxGizmos