FriendlyELEC’s NanoPC-T6 is a single-board computer that’s a bit larger than a typical Raspberry Pi Model B, but way more versatile thanks to a lot of input and output features.

The 110 x 80mm (4.3″ x 3.1″) computer features a Rockchip RK3588 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of eMMC storge, and an M.2 socket for an optional PCIe NVMe SSD. It also has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, support for three displays, and a display input for video capture. It’s available now from FriendlyELEC for $100 and up.

The starting price is obviously for a model with entry-level specs, but there are several configurations available:

4GB LPDDR4x-2133 RAM / 32GB eMMC storage for $100

8GB LPDDR4x-2133 RAM / 64GB eMMC storage for $120

16GB LPDDR4x-2133 RAM / 256GB eMMC storage for $149

You can also pay $20 more to add a case to your order, or pay extra for other optional features like an M.2 WiFi card, IR controller, or 12V/2A power adapter.

No matter which version you opt for, the board includes an RK3588 processor with four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 graphics, a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance, and a video processor that should be able to handle 8K/60 fps playback in select codecs including H.265 and VP9.

Ports include:

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.1 (output)

1 x HDMI 2.0 (input)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x micro SIM card slot

1 x DC power input

There’s also a 40-pin GPIO connector, MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSCI connectors, and an M.2 2280 slot for an optional SSD and an M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi & Bluetooth card, plus an IR receiver for use with remote controls.

FriendlyELEC says the system supports multiple operating systems including Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 10 or 11, Android 12, and some custom Linux distributions including the Ubuntu-based FriendlyCore Lite 20.04 and OpenWrt-based FriendlyWrt.

via CNX Software