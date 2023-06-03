Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last year a Chinese PC maker began producing a small, cheap computer called the NAS N1 that could also function as a router, home server, or network-attached storage server.

This year the company introduced a higher-performance model called the N1 Pro, which features a significantly more powerful processor, plus a few other upgrades… and one change that some people may consider a downgrade. The N1 Pro is available now from Amazon or AliEpxress for around $349 and up.

Like the original NAS N1, the new N1 Pro is a mini-tower with support for two 3.5 inch hard drives as well as PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

But the original is powered by an AMD Athlon 300U processor, which is a 15-watt, 2-core, 4-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 3.3 GHz, 1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics, and support for DDR4-2400 memory.

The new N1 Pro has a Ryzen 5 5500U chip, which is a 15-watt processor with 6 Zen 2 CPU cores, 12 threads, speeds up to 4 GHz, 1.8 GHz Radeon Vega 7 graphics, and support for DDR4-3200 memory.

In other words, while the NAS N1 processor is fine for, well, a NAS (network-attached storage device), the N1 Pro has the power of a decent mid-range laptop from a year or two ago.

The manufacturer makes use if that DDR4-3200 RAM support, and equips the system with two SODIMM slots for memory. And while the original NAS N1 had just a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage, the N1 Pro has two, which means it actually supports up to four storage devices if you use both hard drive bays and both M.2 slots for storage.

That possible downgrade I was talking about though? The NAS N1 has four Ethernet ports, but the N1 Pro has just two, which could make it less suitable for networking applications (unless you plan to add an external network switch). But the Ethernet ports in the new model are faster, with support for 2.5 GbE speeds (up from 1 Gbps).

Other features include support for up to three displays (courtesy of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C ports), an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and other ports, including:

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x DC power jack

The system measures 162 x 162 x 198mm (6.4″ x 6.4″ x 7.8″) and has easy access to the hard drives via pull-out HDD cages.

Starting prices are for barebones configurations with no memory or storage, which means you’ll need to supply your own. But you can also pay extra for a system with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage (but you’ll need to provide your own hard drives if you plan to use this thing as a mass storage device… and I’m not sure why you’d buy one unless you planned to do that). If you provide your own memory, the system supports up to 64GB of RAM.

via /r/MiniPCs and Ian Morrison

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.