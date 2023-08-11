If you like the look of the Asus Zenbook Duo Pro but can’t justify shelling out that kind of money, N-one has an alternative for you. The NBook Fly is a strikingly similar laptop with a 16-inch primary display and a secondary 14-inch ultrawide touchscreen.

While the dual displays are fairly unique, the price tag is even more eye-catching. Right now the NBook Fly is listed for just $789.99 on GeekBuying.

The NBook Fly’s hardware is a little dated, but still decent for the price. It’s powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 10750H processor and comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. There are three USB 3.0 type A ports and a single USB-C, HDMI output, gigabit Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless side, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 are supported.

The main attraction is the dual-screen setup. The 16-inch main display features a native resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and the 14-inch touchscreen follows at 1920 x 550. Just like the Asus models that inspired its design, the NBook Fly’s secondary screen tilts up to a comfortable 12 degree angle. It also features a portrait-oriented trackpad located to the right of the keyboard.

N-One has equipped the NBook Fly with a 51 Wh battery and they say that it’s good for about 6 hours of normal use between charges. The laptop weighs 5.5 pounds and measures .8CM at its thinnest point, expanding to 2.8CM at its thickest. Windows 11 Pro comes standard.

If you’re looking to order the N-one NBook Fly you’ll need a European address to ship it to. Like the five N-one tablets currently listed on GeekBuying, the NBook Fly can’t be shipped anywhere else at the moment.

via AndroidPC.es

