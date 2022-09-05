The MSI MS-C902 is a compact, fanless computer designed for commercial or industrial use. But with support for up to a 28-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core P series processor, enough horsepower to drive four displays, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and multiple storage devices, it could be a versatile little PC for all sorts of applications.

MSI unveiled the system at the IFA show in Berlin, where Russian website Server News spotted it.

MSI says the system supports 12th-gen Intel Core U and P series processors, which means that it should work with 15-watt and 28-watt chips.

It has two SODIMM slots, each of which supports sticks with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 2.5 inch drive bay for an optional hard drive or SSD and an M.2 M key for an SSD. There’s also an M.2 B key and M.2 E key for other add-ons such as a cellular modem.

MSI says all of the slots can be easily accessed from the bottom of the computer, and the company’s proprietary board features a “cableless design.”

Ports include:

  • 2 x HDMI
  • 2 x DisplayPort
  • 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • 2 x USB 2.0
  • 2 x COM
  • 3.5mm audio line out
  • 19V DC power input

MSI says the computer measures just 29mm (less than 1.2 inches) thick. The company hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

