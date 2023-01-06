The new MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is a thin and light laptop with a 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a 360-degree hinge, support for pen input, and up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 Raptor Lake processor.

Meanwhile folks looking for a higher-resolution display might want to consider the slightly larger MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo. It has similar specs for the most part, but its 14 inch display has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels.

MSI hasn’t announced pricing for the new laptops yet, but they should both hit the streets later this year.

Both models support up to 32GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory (which is soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable) and both have a single M.2 slot for a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Other features include 1080p IR webcams with support for Windows Hello face recognition, fingerprint sensors, backlit keyboards, stereo 2W speakers, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and 65W USB-C power adapters.

The laptops each have:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (with DisplayPort and USB power delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

There are a few differences though. Not only does the Summit E14 Flip Evo have a larger, higher-resolution display, but it also supports up to an Intel Core i7-1370P processor and has a 72 Wh battery, while the 13.4 inch model tops out at Core i7-1360P chip and 70 Wh battery.

They’re also different sizes and weights:

Summit Flip 14 Evo : 300 x 222 x 15mm (11.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″) / 1.35kg (3 pounds)

: 300 x 222 x 15mm (11.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″) / 1.35kg (3 pounds) Summit Flip 13 Evo: 314 x 228 x 18mm (12.4″ x 9″ x 0.7″) / 1.6kg (3.5 pounds).