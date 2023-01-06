The new MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is a thin and light laptop with a 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a 360-degree hinge, support for pen input, and up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 Raptor Lake processor.

Meanwhile folks looking for a higher-resolution display might want to consider the slightly larger MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo. It has similar specs for the most part, but its 14 inch display has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo

MSI hasn’t announced pricing for the new laptops yet, but they should both hit the streets later this year.

Both models support up to 32GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory (which is soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable) and both have a single M.2 slot for a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Other features include 1080p IR webcams with support for Windows Hello face recognition, fingerprint sensors, backlit keyboards, stereo 2W speakers, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and 65W USB-C power adapters.

The laptops each have:

  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (with DisplayPort and USB power delivery)
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port
  • 1 x microSD card reader
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

There are a few differences though. Not only does the Summit E14 Flip Evo have a larger, higher-resolution display, but it also supports up to an Intel Core i7-1370P processor and has a 72 Wh battery, while the 13.4 inch model tops out at Core i7-1360P chip and 70 Wh battery.

They’re also different sizes and weights:

  • Summit Flip 14 Evo: 300 x 222 x 15mm (11.8″ x 8.7″ x  0.6″) / 1.35kg (3 pounds)
  • Summit Flip 13 Evo: 314 x 228 x 18mm (12.4″ x 9″ x 0.7″) / 1.6kg (3.5 pounds).

