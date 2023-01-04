The new MSI Stealth 14 Studio is a notebook computer with an Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core, 20-thread processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, making it a powerful system for mobile gaming or workstation use.

But it’s also a surprisingly compact computer that measures just 0.75 inches thick and weighs about 3.75 pounds, putting it within striking distance of the popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 line of 14 inch gaming laptops.

MSI says the Stealth 14 Studio laptop will be available in the coming months for $1600 and up and features a magnesium alloy chassis that comes in white or blue color options, a cooling system that includes a vapor chamber and dual fans, and a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting effects.

The 720p webcam (with a privacy shutter) sounds rather underwhelming by 2023 standards, but at least there’s also an IR camera with support for face recognition.

Other features include a stereo speaker system with two speakers, two woofers for additional bass, Intel Killer AX1675 wireless, a 72 Wh battery, a 240 Wh power adapter, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and HDMI ports, and a display with a high screen refresh rate.

Here are some of the key specs and options for the MSI Stealth 14 Studio:

MSI Stealth 14 Studio specs
Display size14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
Display panel options2560 x 1600 / 240 Hz / 100% DCI-P3 / IPS LCD
1920 x 1200 pixel / 165 Hz / 100% sRGB / IPS LCD
ProcessorIntel Core i7-13700H
14 cores (6P + 8E)
20 threads
45W base / 115W max
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (8GB GDDR6)
RAMUp to 64GB
DDR5-5200
2 x SODIMM slots
Storage1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort & 100W USB-PD charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x DC power input
WirelessIntell Killer AX1675
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
Battery72 Wh
Charging240W Slim power adapter
Audio2 x 2W speakers
2 x 2W woofers
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Webcam720p/30fps webcam w/shutter
IR HD camera
KeyboardPer-key RGB lighting
Dimensions315 x 246 x 19mm
Weight1.7kg

One thing that surprises me a bit for a laptop with this much horsepower is the limited port selection. With just three USB ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack, you may need to add a dock or hub if you need to plug in a bunch of accessories. Thankfully one of those USB ports supports Thunderbolt 4 speeds, which should provide plenty of bandwidth for most peripherals.

