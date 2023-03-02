The new MSI Pro DP10 13M is a desktop computer with a 1.1 liter chassis but it packs some powerful features into a compact design.

The little PC supports up to WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.5 GbE Ethernet connections. It can be used with up to four displays (or up to a single 8K display). And the system supports up to a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core, 16-thread processor.

MSI positions the Pro DP10 13M as part of the company’s business and productivity line of desktop computers, but it could also make a decent home computer. Measuring 178.82 x 179 x 34.48mm (about 7.04″ x 7.05″ x 1.36″), the computer can be wall mounted, attached to the back of a display, or placed on a desk, TV stand, or other areas where there might not be room for a larger tower PC.

The computer will be available with a choice of Intel Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1340P, or Core i7-1360P processor options. And inside the chassis there are two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory, two M.2 slots for PCIe storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x VGA
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

The MSI Pro DP10 13M comes with a 120W power adapter.

press release

