MSI is adding two new laptops with 16 inch displays and 12th-gen Intel processors to its Prestige line of compact notebooks.

The MSI Prestige 16 features a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz mini LED display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and supports up to an Intel Core i7-1280P processor, while the MSI Prestige 16 Evo is a nearly identical laptop in most respects, but it has a less impressive display, lacks support for discrete graphics, and therefore probably gets longer battery life.

Both notebooks measure 358 x 258.6 x 16.9mm (14.1″ x 10.2″ x 0.7″) and weigh 1.9kg (4.1 pounds). Both support up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR4 dual channel memory (soldered to the mainboard and not user upgradeable), and both feautre a PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot for an NVMe SSD.

Other common features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader, and Intel Killer WiFi AX1675 wireless card with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, stereo 2W speakers, a full HD webcam with IR support for face recognition and a fingerprint sensor plus an 82Wh battery.

But while the Prestige 16 has a QHD+ mini LED display with HDR support and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the Evo model has a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 165 Hz IPS LCD display with 100% sRGB color gamut.

Since the Prestige 16 Evo also lacks discrete graphics and only comes with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, it can make due with a less powerful charger. It comes with a 65W power adapter while the Prestige 16 has a 100W charger.

MSI hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for either laptop yet.

