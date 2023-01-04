The new MSI Prestige 13 Evo is a thin and light business-class laptop that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 2.2 pounds. But with support for up to a 28-watt, 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-1370P processor, the notebook should deliver plenty of performance.
It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.
The notebook has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button, a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and a 75 Wh battery.
The Prestige 13 Evo partially owes its lightweight design to a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, but the company says the notebook doesn’t sacrifice durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G testing standards.
Security features include an IR camera for face recognition and a fingerprint reader.
MSI says the laptop will sell for $1200 and up when it hits the streets this year.
|MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M specs
|Display
|13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7-1370P
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5-4800
|Storage
|1 x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort & USB-PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|Intel Killer AX
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Battery
|75 Wh
|Charging
|65W
|Webcam
|1080p IR camera w/privacy shutter
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
Ambient Light
|Dimensions
|299 x 210 x 17mm
|Weight
|990 grams
|Colors
|White or gray
Other new MSI business laptops include the MSI Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo with 45-watt, 13th-gen Raptor Lake-H processors, the MSI Prestige 16 Studio which adds NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics to that package, and the MSI Prestige 13 Flip Evo convertible notebook with Raptor Lake-P and a 360-degree hinge.