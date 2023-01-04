The new MSI Prestige 13 Evo is a thin and light business-class laptop that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 2.2 pounds. But with support for up to a 28-watt, 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i7-1370P processor, the notebook should deliver plenty of performance.

It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

The notebook has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button, a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and a 75 Wh battery.

The Prestige 13 Evo partially owes its lightweight design to a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, but the company says the notebook doesn’t sacrifice durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G testing standards.

Security features include an IR camera for face recognition and a fingerprint reader.

MSI says the laptop will sell for $1200 and up when it hits the streets this year.

MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M specs Display 13.3 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1370P RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5-4800 Storage 1 x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort & USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless Intel Killer AX

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 75 Wh Charging 65W Webcam 1080p IR camera w/privacy shutter Audio 2 x 2W speakers

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Sensors Fingerprint

Ambient Light Dimensions 299 x 210 x 17mm Weight 990 grams Colors White or gray

Other new MSI business laptops include the MSI Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo with 45-watt, 13th-gen Raptor Lake-H processors, the MSI Prestige 16 Studio which adds NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics to that package, and the MSI Prestige 13 Flip Evo convertible notebook with Raptor Lake-P and a 360-degree hinge.

