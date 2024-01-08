MSI is introducing a lot of new gaming laptops this week, and most are big and powerful beasts with 14th-gen Intel Meteor Lake-H or Raptor Lake-HX processors and NVIDIA graphics. But a few are smaller, lighter systems designed to balance performance and portability.

Case in point: the new MSI Cyborg 14 is a 3.5 pound gaming laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel, 144 Hz IPS LCD display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-13620H Raptor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It might not offer the best gaming performance available in a laptop, but it’s a heck of a lot easier to throw in your bag and carry with you.

MSI says the notebook supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and has two SODIMM slots, so the RAM should be user upgradeable. For storage, the laptop has a single M.2 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe storage.

Another distinctive feature is the translucent design, which lets you partially see through the computer chassis. Somehow it’s not quite as tacky as a transparent telephones from the 1980s.

But MSI did cut a few corners on this laptop in order to keep it thin, light, and affordable.

It only has a 53.5 Wh battery, which probably isn’t going to last long during gaming sessions. It lacks any Thunderbolt ports. The webcam is a 720p camera. And the backlit keyboard only supports blue single-zone lighting, although the W, A, S, and D keys do stand out thanks to their blue color (the rest of the keys are black).

Entry-level configurations may also ship with an underwhelming discrete GPU. MSI says options include:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6 96-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6)

Other features include stereo 2W speakers, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, stereo 2W speakers, and a 120W power supply. The laptop features an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The MSI Cyborg 14 measures 18.6mm (0.73″) at its thinnest point and 22.3mm (0.88″) at its thickest.

