Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MSI Cubi N ADL is a small desktop computer that measures 124 x 124 x 54mm (4.9″ x 4.9″ x 2.1″) and features a 6-watt quad-core processor based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture, dual LAN ports, and support for up to three 4K displays.

MSI first introduced the Cubi N ADL in early 2023, but now the company has unveiled a new Cubi N ADL S version. The new model looks virtually identical on the outside, but under the hood it has a large passive heat sink instead of a fan, which means the new model should offer silent operation (unless you configure it with a spinning hard drive).

Other features appear to be unchanged, which means that this is still a computer with a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a M.2 slot for PCIe Gen 3 x4 storage, a 2.5 inch bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and support for Intel Processor N100 or N200 chips.

The Intel N200 supports slightly higher turbo boost speeds and has a higher-performance integrated GPU, but for the most parts, these two chips are pretty similar and they’re both designed for low-power, low-cost computers.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing though. MSI positions the computer as a “business & productivity PC,” and it should be fast enough for most basic computing tasks… but you’re probably not going to want to use it for gaming, video editing, or other more demanding applications. Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are basically 12th-gen Intel Core processors that only have Efficiency CPU cores, with no Performance cores.

With HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.2 Type-C ports, you could also use the little computer for digital signage or other applications where support for up to three 4K displays are useful.

Other ports include two RJ45 Ethernet jacks, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC power input.

It’s unclear when you’ll be able to buy one of the new MSI Cubi N ADL S systems, but if you don’t mind a little fan noise, the original MSI Cubi N ADL is available from Amazon or Newegg, with prices starting at around $150 for a barebones system or $176 for a model with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro software.

via FanlessTech

