The MSI Cubi N ADL is a small desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Processor N200 chip and room inside the case for an M.2 SSD, a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and up to 16GB of RAM.

First launched last summer as an actively cooled computer (with a fan inside the case), the MSI Cubi N ADL is also now available in fanless styles.

There are currently two fanless models available:

Both versions are 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.8″ computers with a 0.66 liter internal volume. They’re powered by 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processors based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture, but the N200 processor supports higher CPU speeds and has 50% more GPU execution units for better graphics performance.

The little computers have a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 memory, an Intel wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The MSI Cubi N ADL comes with a 65W power supply.

One thing to keep in mind is that the fanless versions of the Cubi N ADL are virtually identical to models with fans. The only difference? Instead of a fan, these versions have a passive heat sink. But, as FanlessTech points out, it doesn’t look like a particularly effective heat sink, so don’t be surprised if performance for these models is a little lower than for models with active cooling, as the fanless Cubi N ADL may struggle to keep the processor from overheating.

