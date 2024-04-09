Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The MSI Cubi N ADL is a small desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Processor N200 chip and room inside the case for an M.2 SSD, a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and up to 16GB of RAM.
First launched last summer as an actively cooled computer (with a fan inside the case), the MSI Cubi N ADL is also now available in fanless styles.
There are currently two fanless models available:
- MSI Cubi N ADL S-055BUS barebones mini PC w/Intel N100 for $189 – MSI
- MSI Cubi N ADL S-054BUS barebones mini PC w/Intel N200 for $229 – Amazon
Both versions are 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.8″ computers with a 0.66 liter internal volume. They’re powered by 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processors based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture, but the N200 processor supports higher CPU speeds and has 50% more GPU execution units for better graphics performance.
The little computers have a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 memory, an Intel wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and a set of ports that includes:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x DC power input
The MSI Cubi N ADL comes with a 65W power supply.
One thing to keep in mind is that the fanless versions of the Cubi N ADL are virtually identical to models with fans. The only difference? Instead of a fan, these versions have a passive heat sink. But, as FanlessTech points out, it doesn’t look like a particularly effective heat sink, so don’t be surprised if performance for these models is a little lower than for models with active cooling, as the fanless Cubi N ADL may struggle to keep the processor from overheating.