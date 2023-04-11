Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are low-cost, low-power processors designed for entry-level laptops, tablets, and mini PCs. Lots, and lots of mini PCs. Since Intel unveiled the chips in January, we’ve seen a whole bunch of computers announced that feature the processor, including a handful of laptops and tablets, but most Alder Lake-N systems unveiled so far appear to be mini desktop computers.

While many of these mini PCs come from small Chinese companies that have a limited presence in the West, a few come from better-known companies like Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, which have been making mini PCs for years. And now one of the first of those models is available for purchase.

The MSI Cubi N ADL is a 4.9″ x 4.9″ x 2.1″ desktop computer with a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread Intel Alder Lake-N processor, a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 slot and 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive and/or solid state storage.

First unveiled in January through a product brochure, the Cubi N ADL is starting to show up at online stores, although most show it as out of stock at the moment.

Amazon is selling a model with an Intel Processor N100 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Windows 11 Pro for $289, Newegg has a product page for the same model, but hasn’t listed a price yet, and Zones has listings for three different configurations, with prices ranging from $195 to $293, although there are no additional details on those product pages to explain the differences between models.

All models are expected to feature a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

Other features include a 65W power adapter, support for WiFi 5, and a choice of Intel Processor N100 or N200 chips.

via FanlessTech