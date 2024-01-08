The MSI Cubi 6 is a compact desktop computer with a 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake-U processor, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and support for up to four displays, thanks to a combination of HDMI and Thunderbolt ports.

While last year’s MSI Cubi 5 12M had just a single Thunderbolt 4 port (and a 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-U processor), the new model has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a faster processor.

It’s also available in two configurations. The MSI Cubi 6 13M is aimed at business customers, and will support Intel processor with vPro technology, while the MSI Cubi 6 1M is designed for more mainstream use.

MSI hasn’t announced detailed specs, pricing, or availability yet, but a picture of the computer shows an updated design with a black textured finish, and two USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, a headset jack, and a power button on the front.

The company says the computer has an internal volume of 0.826 liters.

