The MSI Cubi 5 12M is a compact desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 64GB of RAM, and up to two storage devices.

First unveiled during CES earlier this month, the Cubi 5 12M is now available for purchase or pre-order (depending on the configuration), with prices starting at $449.

The little computer measures 124 x 124 x 53.7mm (4.88″ x 4.88″ x 2.11″) and features plenty of ports including a DisplayPort and HDMI ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and dual Ethernet jacks (one with support for 2.5 GbE speeds and another that tops out at Gigabit speeds).

Under the hood there’s an M.2 slot for solid state storage, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and two SODIMM slots for DDR4-2666 memory.

The system also supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections and comes with a 65 watt power adapter.

The MSI Cubi 5 12M is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1215U, Core i5-1235U, or Core i7-1255U processors, but the cheapest model available so far is a $449 barebones version with a Core i5 chip, while the next cheapest is a $549 version with a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

So it’s possible we could see even more affordable configurations in the future if retailers begin selling barebones models with Core i3 chips.

For now, it looks like there’s limited availability. B&H has the lowest prices for the MSI Cubi 5 12M, but the store is only taking pre-orders for the $449 model and lists all other models as special orders which could take 2-4 weeks to ship.

Newegg and Amazon also have some listings for the Cubi 5 12M, but both stores are charging higher prices than B&H.

MSI Cubi 5 12M Processor Intel Core i7-1255U

Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i3-1215U RAM Up to 64GB

DDR4-2666/3200

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 1 x M.2 SSD

1 x 2.5″ SSD or HDD Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E + BT 5.3)

Intel AX201 (WiFi 6 + BT 5.2)

Intel AC 3168 (WiFi 5 + BT 4.2) Power 65W AC adapter Dimensions 124 x 124 x 53.7mm

(4.88″ x 4.88″ x 2.11″) Volume 0.7 liters

