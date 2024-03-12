Motorola has unveiled two new budget smartphones with big batteries, high screen refresh rates, and fairly low starting prices.

The new Moto G 5G (2024) will be available from wireless carriers later this month, and unlocked models are expected to sell for $200 when it hits retail in May. And the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a model with a better screen, faster processor, and faster charging that will cost $300 when unlocked models go on sale March 29th. It will be available from select wireless carriers in the US starting a week earlier.

Both phones ship with Android 14, feature support for NFC, and have 120 Hz displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, 128GB of storage, microSD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jacks, and speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

But the Moto G Power has a few key features that help justify its higher price:

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Moto G 5G (2024) Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1280 pixels

LCD

120 Hz 6.6 inches

1612 x 720 pixels

LCD

120 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Cameras (rear) 50MP primary (w/OIS)

8MP ultrawide / macro 50MP primary

2MP macro Camera (front) 16MP 8MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 30W (wired)

15W (wireless) 18W (wired) OS Android 14 Dimensions 167 x 76 x 9mm 164 x 75 x 8mm Weight 201 grams 194 grams Price $299 $199 Availability March 22 (Cricket, followed by other carrier)

March 29 (unlocked) March 21 (T-Mobile, followed by other carriers)

May 2 (unlocked)

