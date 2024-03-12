Motorola has unveiled two new budget smartphones with big batteries, high screen refresh rates, and fairly low starting prices.
The new Moto G 5G (2024) will be available from wireless carriers later this month, and unlocked models are expected to sell for $200 when it hits retail in May. And the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a model with a better screen, faster processor, and faster charging that will cost $300 when unlocked models go on sale March 29th. It will be available from select wireless carriers in the US starting a week earlier.
Both phones ship with Android 14, feature support for NFC, and have 120 Hz displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, 128GB of storage, microSD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jacks, and speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.
But the Moto G Power has a few key features that help justify its higher price:
|Moto G Power 5G (2024)
|Moto G 5G (2024)
|Display
|6.7 inches
2400 x 1280 pixels
LCD
120 Hz
|6.6 inches
1612 x 720 pixels
LCD
120 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP primary (w/OIS)
8MP ultrawide / macro
|50MP primary
2MP macro
|Camera (front)
|16MP
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|30W (wired)
15W (wireless)
|18W (wired)
|OS
|Android 14
|Dimensions
|167 x 76 x 9mm
|164 x 75 x 8mm
|Weight
|201 grams
|194 grams
|Price
|$299
|$199
|Availability
|March 22 (Cricket, followed by other carrier)
March 29 (unlocked)
|March 21 (T-Mobile, followed by other carriers)
May 2 (unlocked)
