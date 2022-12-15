A few months ago we learned that Lenovo might be bringing its ThinkPad branding to smartphones. And now we have more details thanks to leaked specs and images shared by The TechOutlook.

According to the leaked materials, the ThinkPhone will actually be a Motorola-branded device that’s made by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker. And while it’s design is clearly inspired by Lenovo’s classic laptops, the specs paint a picture of a near-premium smartphone.

The most distinctive feature is probably the phone’s back cover, which has an aluminum frame and aramid fiber inlay that looks a bit like the carbon fiber used for Lenovo’s ThinkPad Carbon line of laptops. There’s also a ThinkPhone logo in the bottom corner, similar to the ThinkPad logo you’d find on Lenovo’s business laptops.

Flip the phone over and you’ll find a 6.6 inch, 2400 x 1800 pixel display. The screen supports peak brightness up to 120 nits and refresh rates up to 144 Hz. But there are other phones with higher-resolution displays, so this is one of the areas where Motorola isn’t quite going all-out with the ThinkPhone to make it a true flagship.

The other is the processor – while the phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is clearly no slouch, it seems like an odd choice for a premium phone that will compete with models sporting Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other features include 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB of storage and a camera system that includes:

50MP primary camera

13MP ultra-wide camera

Depth sensor

32MP front-facing

The phone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, features a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 68W fast charging or 15W wireless charging, and has stereo speakers and dual microphones.

Wireless capabilities include dual SIM support and NFC, and the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola ThinkPhone is expected to ship with Android 13.

Keep in mind that Motorola hasn’t officially announced the phone yet, so there’s still a chance that some features could change before launch… or that the phone might not launch at all.

For now you can check out more leaked pictures at TheTechOutlook.