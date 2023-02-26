Motorola is showing off a concept phone at MWC that features a rollable display that allows the screen to extend from 5 inches to 6.5 inches in about 3 seconds.

When the display is retracted, it wraps around the bottom of the phone so that part of the display is visible on the back. In this mode, the phone is also smaller, easier to use with one hand, and easier to slide in your pocket. But when the screen is unrolled, it provides a taller primary display with extra room for displaying content.

The fully-extended display is a 6.5 inch screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio. Among other things, this allows you to view more content while typing, since the on-screen keyboard takes up a substantial amount of screen space. In fact, it looks like Motorola has even configured the phone so that the display automatically unrolls when you start typing, in order to make more room for the keyboard.

When the display is retracted it’s a 5.5 inch screen with a 15:9 aspect ratio. And in this mode you get that secondary display on the back of the phone, which can be used to preview selfies snapped with the primary cameras or view notifications without flipping your phone over.

Motorola says the phone is still a concept device and the company hasn’t committed to bringing it to market yet. But it’s worth noting that the company is calling the concept a “Rizr” phone, since it’s sort of a modern version of the 2006 Motorola Rizr Z3, which also had an extendable design.

In the case of the 2006 model, users could push the display upward to reveal a number pad, allowing Motorola to make a phone with a small footprint without sacrificing a traditional dialer. The 2023 Motorola Rizr concept device doesn’t have a physical number pad, but instead uses a rollable display made by BOE for an all-screen design.

The concept phone has a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs about 210 grams. But Motorola isn’t providing any other details about the phone’s specs.

