Motorola’s next flip phone foldable OLED display and a smaller cover display is set to launch June 1. But we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to a couple of recent leaks.

Evan Blass recently posted some marketing materials that give us a good look at the Motorola Razr+ (known globally as the Razr 40 Ultra)*. And now Abhishek Yadav has posted details from retail listings that went live a little early, including specs and more pictures.

The Motorola Razr+ is expected to have a 6.9 inch, FHD+ pOLED interior display that folds in half vertically, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It has a USB Type-C port, support for wireless and wired charging, and the phone will ship with Android 13 software.

I’d take the camera specs with a grain of salt: the retail listing says there are 32MP + 8MP rear cameras and 12MP + 13MP front cameras, but all of the pictures we’ve seen so far only show a single front-facing camera.

Two things that could help set the Razr+ apart from other foldables? Pricing and the relatively large and useful cover display.

In terms of pricing, it looks like the Motorola Razr+ will sell for the equivalent of $1,066 in Egypt, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a $1,000 price tag in the US. While that’s not exactly cheap for a phone with a year-old processor and just 8GB of RAM, it’s pretty competitive pricing for a phone with a foldable OLED display.

As for the cover display, it appears to take up almost all of one side of the phone when folded, allowing you to not only view notifications or frame your photos, but also to run pretty much any Android app without flipping your phone open. Some of the videos shared by Evan Blass even shows that you can play games, watch videos, use GPS navigation, or even use an on-screen keyboard to respond to text messages using just the cover display… even though that keyboard covers almost the entire screen.

More details about specs, features, and international pricing and availability should be announced on June 1, 2023.

*Evan Blass has a protected Twitter feed, so I’ve posted a few screenshots below.

