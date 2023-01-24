Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Motorola is refreshing its budget and mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the new Moto E13 entry-level smartphone with Android 13 (Go Edition) software and four new Moto G series models that will ship with Android 13 software, at least 4GB of RAM, and support for up to a 120 Hz display.

The new phones will be available in select markets including Europe, Latin America, and Asia with starting prices ranging from €120 to €300. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to find the new phones in North America.

All of the new phones have 6.5 inch IPS LCD displays, bust only the €300 Moto G73 has an FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Other models have 1600 x 720 pixel screens.

The Moto G73 also has a 120 Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, and support for 30W fast charging. Other new models have less memory and storage, less powerful processors, and slower charging.

But all of the phones have 5,000 mAh batteries that should provide long battery life and a few features like microSD card readers and 3.5mm headset jacks that are still fairly common on mid-range phones, but increasingly hard to find on flagship-class phones.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Motorola’s newest E and G series phones:

Moto G73 Moto G53 5G Moto G23 Moto G13 Moto E13 Display 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz

IPS LCD 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

120 Hz

IPS LCD 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

90 Hz

IPS LCD

400 nits 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

90 Hz

IPS LCD

400 nits 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

60 Hz

IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc T606 RAM 8GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 2GB Storage 256GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) 64GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Cameras (rear) 50MP primary

8MP ultra-wide 50MP primary

8MP ultra-wide 50MP primary

5MP ultra-wide

2MP depth 50MP primary

2MP ultra-wide

2MP depth 13MP primary Camera (front) 16MP 16MP 16MP 8MP 5MP Battery 5000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W 10W 10W 10W 10W Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

5G

4G LTE

Dual-SIM WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

5G

4G LTE

Dual-SIM WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

4G LTE

Dual-SIM WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

4G LTE

Dual-SIM WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

Dual SIM Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Audio Stereo speakers

2 microphones

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

2 microphones

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

2 microphones

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

1 microphone

3.5mm audio jack Mono speaker

1 microphone

3.5mm audio jack Security Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Fingerprint reader

Face unlock Face unlock OS Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 (Go Edition) Dimensions 161.4 x 73.8 x 8.3mm 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2mm 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2mm 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2mm 164.2 x 75 x 8.5mm Weight 181 grams 183 grams 184 grams 183 grams 180 grams Price €300 €250 €230 €180 €120

via NotebookCheck and GSM Arena