Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Motorola is refreshing its budget and mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the new Moto E13 entry-level smartphone with Android 13 (Go Edition) software and four new Moto G series models that will ship with Android 13 software, at least 4GB of RAM, and support for up to a 120 Hz display.

The new phones will be available in select markets including Europe, Latin America, and Asia with starting prices ranging from €120 to €300. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to find the new phones in North America.

Moto G73

All of the new phones have 6.5 inch IPS LCD displays, bust only the €300 Moto G73 has an FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Other models have 1600 x 720 pixel screens.

The Moto G73 also has a 120 Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, and support for 30W fast charging. Other new models have less memory and storage, less powerful processors, and slower charging.

But all of the phones have 5,000 mAh batteries that should provide long battery life and a few features like microSD card readers and 3.5mm headset jacks that are still fairly common on mid-range phones, but increasingly hard to find on flagship-class phones.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for Motorola’s newest E and G series phones:

Moto G73Moto G53 5GMoto G23Moto G13Moto E13
Display6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz
IPS LCD		6.5 inches
1600 x 720 pixels
120 Hz
IPS LCD		6.5 inches
1600 x 720 pixels
90 Hz
IPS LCD
400 nits		6.5 inches
1600 x 720 pixels
90 Hz
IPS LCD
400 nits		6.5 inches
1600 x 720 pixels
60 Hz
IPS LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 930Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+MediaTek Helio G85MediaTek Helio G85Unisoc T606
RAM8GB4GB4GB4GB2GB
Storage256GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		128GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		128GB
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)		128GB
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)		64GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
Cameras (rear)50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide		50MP primary
8MP ultra-wide		50MP primary
5MP ultra-wide
2MP depth		50MP primary
2MP ultra-wide
2MP depth		13MP primary
Camera (front)16MP16MP16MP8MP5MP
Battery5000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging30W10W10W10W10W
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
5G
4G LTE
Dual-SIM		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
5G
4G LTE
Dual-SIM		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
4G LTE
Dual-SIM		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
4G LTE
Dual-SIM		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
Dual SIM
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
AudioStereo speakers
2 microphones
3.5mm audio jack		Stereo speakers
2 microphones
3.5mm audio jack		Stereo speakers
2 microphones
3.5mm audio jack		Stereo speakers
1 microphone
3.5mm audio jack		Mono speaker
1 microphone
3.5mm audio jack
SecurityFingerprint reader
Face unlock		Fingerprint reader
Face unlock		Fingerprint reader
Face unlock		Fingerprint reader
Face unlock		Face unlock
OSAndroid 13Android 13Android 13Android 13Android 13 (Go Edition)
Dimensions161.4 x 73.8 x 8.3mm162.7 x  74.7 x 8.2mm162.7 x  74.7 x 8.2mm162.7 x  74.7 x 8.2mm164.2 x 75 x 8.5mm
Weight181 grams183 grams184 grams183 grams180 grams
Price€300€250€230€180€120

via NotebookCheck and GSM Arena

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.