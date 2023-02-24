Motorola and Bullitt group plan to show off their first two smartphones to feature MediaTek’s 2-way satellite connectivity solution at Mobile World Congress next week. But we already kind of knew that was coming.

What we didn’t know was that they would also be introducing an accessory that brings 2-way satellite communications to any modern smartphone. The device is called the Motorola defy satellite link, and it should be worldwide in April with prices starting at $99 for the hardware or $149 for a bundle that includes the defy satellite link and a 1-year subscription to the cheapest messaging service plan.

MediaTek’s MT6825 chipset uses 3GPP NTN technology to allow the Motorola defy 2 and CAT S75 smartphones to connect to satellites to send and receive messages. And the defy satellite link features the same chipset, but in a compact standalone device that can pair with Android or iOS devices via Bluetooth.

That lets users connect to the Bullitt Satellite Connect platform when you’re out of range of terrestrial cellular service for:

Location sharing

SOS assistance

2-way messaging

The hardware is relatively affordable, but it’s worth noting that a subscription service will cost you: the $149 hardware + service bundle only gets you signed up for an “Essential Messaging” plan for up to 30 messages per month plus SOS assistance. You’ll likely end up spending more to send additional messages.

A growing number of phones are likely to incorporate satellite functionality in the coming years. Apple already offers emergency satellite services for its latest phones. Qualcomm is bringing support to future devices. Samsung has unveiled its own platform. And it looks like MediaTek’s solution will be available on select phones in the coming months.

But the defy satellite link provides a way to connect your existing phone to non-terrestrial networks without buying a whole new phone. And it’s made for off-grid, outdoor use and features a MIL-SPEC 810H tested design with an Ip68 rating for water and dust resistance. It’s powered by a 600 mAh battery that Bullitt says offers “sufficient battery life for multiple days of use,” and there are physical buttons to send an SOS message or “check in” to let contacts know where you are even when the device is not paired with a phone.