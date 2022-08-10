Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

More than a decade ago, Motorola was one of the first companies to make an Android tablet. But the company has largely stayed out of the tablet space in recent years. That changed last year with the launch of a Moto Tab G20 budget tablet for the Indian market, which was later followed up with a mid-range model called the Moto Tab G70.

Now the company is set to launch another new model. Meet the Moto Tab G62.

According to a landing page at Indian retail site Flipkart, the new tablet is set to launch in India on August 17th and features a 10.6 inch, 2K IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a metal chassis, 7700 mAh battery, quad speakers, and Android 12 software.

Other confirmed features include a USB Type-C port, 20Wh fast charging, a headphone jack, and at least two different configuration options: a WiFi-only model or a model with 4G LTE.

In other words, the new tablet should be slightly smaller than the 11 inch Moto Tab G70, ship with a newer version of Android (the G70 comes with Android 11), and feature a different processor (the G70 has a MediaTek Helio G90T).

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the upcoming Moto Tab G62. A listing for the unannounced tablet was recently spotted at the Google Play Console, suggesting a launch was near. Now it’s been largely confirmed for August 17th, 2022.

There’s no word yet on how much memory or storage the Moto Tab G62 will have or how much it will cost, but we should know more next week.

via MySmartPrice