The Morefine S600 is a small form-factor desktop computer powered by a 45-watt, 14-core, 16-thread Intel Core i9-12900HK processor.

Measuring 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″, the system is a bit larger than the new Intel NUC 12 Pro, but it packs a significantly higher-power processor. Morefine hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the company has published specs for the upcoming mini PC on its website.

There are enough typos on the website that I’d take those specs with a grain of salt until the Morefine S600 begins shipping, but as far as I can tell, the computer supports up to three 4K displays thanks to DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, and USB Type-C ports, and features 2.5 Gbps and 1 Gbps Ethernet ports along with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

4 x USB 3.2

2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Under the hood the S600 has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory as well as room for three storage devices thanks to PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 slots for NVMe or SATA SSDs and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA or hard drive or SSD.

In order to keep the 45-watt processor cool, there’s a copper heat sink and 30,000 RPM fan for active cooling, and the computer’s chassis is made from aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis.

The system comes with a 120W power supply.

