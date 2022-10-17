Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Morefine S600 is a compact desktop computer that measures 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″ and has the guts of a pretty powerful laptop, with support for up to a 45-watt, 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i9-12900HK processor.

First unveiled in August, the Morefine S600 recently went up for pre-order for $679 and up through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with an estimated ship date of November, 2022. But it’s also available for pre-order from AliExpress with an even lower starting price.

Prices start at $453 for a barebones model with a 28-wwatt Intel Core i7-1260P (12-core, 16-thread) processor or $551 for a barebones model with a Core i9-12900H (14-core, 20-thread) chip.

Right now it looks like the only way to get the version with an unlocked 12900HK chip appears to be to back the Indiegogo campaign.

Each version of the little computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage. But you can also bring your own, since the system supports up to three storage devices:

1 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slot

1 x PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 slot

1 x 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD

The computer has 2.5 Gbps and Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.0 and DIisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type-C ports, allowing you to connect up to three displays. There’s also support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Other features include four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3,000 RPM fan, 180W power supply and and aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis.

via AndroidPC.es