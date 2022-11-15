Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Morefine M600 is a compact desktop computer with the kind of specs you’d find in a pretty good laptop. The little computer measures just 5.8″ x 5.7″ x 1.6″ and supports up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 64GB of RAM.

It’s up for pre-order from Morefine.

List prices range from $599 for a barebones model with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600U processor to $1479 for a Ryzen 9 6900HX model with 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. But those prices drop to $438 and $1109, respectively, during pre-orders.

Interestingly, those discounts mean it’s actually cheaper to pre-order a model with a Ryzen 9 6900HX chip than one with a Ryzen 9 6950H processor, even though the former chip offers better performance.

Possibly the most attractive deal for folks who plan to bring their own memory, storage, and operating system, is the barebones 6900HX model. It’s up for pre-order for $599.

All models of the little computer feature two DDR5-4800 slots for up to 64GB of RAM, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe or SATA storage, and a connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Displayport 1.4

1 x USB4/Thunderbolt

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and should be able to drive up to three displays.

The Morefine M600’s cooling system includes a copper heat sink and a fan for active cooling.

While the marketing on the Morefine website only really mentions the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 6900HX chip (which is a 45-watt chip with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M graphics), it looks like folks who’d prefer to prioritize lower price and lower energy consumption can opt for models with Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 6800U chips. They’re based on the same Zen 3+ architecture, but they’re optimized for thinner, lighter laptops and feature TDPs in the 15 to 28-watt range.

via AndroidTVBox.eu and Bilbili