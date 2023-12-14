Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Morefine M6 is a pocket-sized computer that measures 155 x 80 x 19mm (6.1″ x 3.1″ x 0.75″), making it almost as portable as a smartphone. But it’s a full-fledged computer that’s designed to plug into a monitor, mouse, keyboard and power supply. It just happens to be much smaller than most desktops.

When the M6 began shipping last year, it was powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor. But Chinese PC maker Morefine has recently begun offering models with a choice of Intel N100 or N200 Alder Lake-N processors.

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are cheap, low-power processors that are basically what you get if you build a 12th-gen Intel Core processor using only Efficiency cores and Intel UHD graphics (so there are no Performance cores or Iris Xe GPUs). But these chips deliver big gains in performance and efficiency when compared with the previous-gen Jasper Lake processors.

The Intel Processor N100 is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with support for CPU speeds up to 3.4 GH and a 750 MHz Intel UHD integrated GPU with 24 execution units.

And Intel’s N200 chip is a slightly higher-performance chip with CPU speeds up to 3.7 GHz and 32 GPU execution units.

Morefine is offering several different configuration options, with prices starting at:

All models feature LPDDR5-4800 memory that’s soldered to the motherboard, and therefore not use upgradeable. But thanks to two M.2 2280 slots, you should be to bring your own PCIe 3.0 NVMe or SATA SSD.

The system may be small, but it’s not silent: there’ a fan for active cooling.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (for data or video)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (for power only)

All the ports are along one side of the computer, and Morefine says the M6 supports VESA mounting, allowing you to attach it to the back of a display.

The little computer should be able to support up to two 4K displays, and it has an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

