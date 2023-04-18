The upcoming Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC from a company that knows how to making gaming PCs. While Asus is hardly the first company to enter this increasingly crowded space, there’s are plenty of reasons to think that the ROG Ally will the first model to be truly competitive with Valve’s Steam Deck by offering significantly better performance and what could possibly be only a slightly higher price when it arrives (and Asus says it could arrive pretty soon).

Asus still hasn’t officially confirmed many of the ROG Ally’s specs, but a series of recent leaks are giving us a better idea of what to expect.

A leaked product slide has been making the rounds* and, if it’s accurate, it suggests that the ROG Ally will feature:

Display : 7 inch FHD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time and up to 500 nits brightness

: 7 inch FHD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time and up to 500 nits brightness Processor : Custom AMD Ryzen Z1 series chip

: Custom AMD Ryzen Z1 series chip Memory : 16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel

: 16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel Storage : 512GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2230 SSD + microSD card slot with UHS-II support

: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2230 SSD + microSD card slot with UHS-II support Cooling : ROG Intelligent cooling with dual fans

: ROG Intelligent cooling with dual fans Audio : Dolby Atmos Sound

: Dolby Atmos Sound Weight : 608 grams

: 608 grams Software: Windows 11 (with support for Steam, Xbox, Epic, GOG, EA, and other game platforms), Armory Crate SE for performance profiles, control panel overlay, and customizable key mapping

While the slide doesn’t tell us much about that custom Ryzen Z1 processor, we can look elsewhere for clues. VideoCardz reports that the ROG Ally recently passed through the FCC website, letting us know that the device’s model numbers will include RC71L and RC71X. And product listings for a device with that model number indicate that it will have an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

It’s possible that information is just flat out wrong. But it’s also possible that the Ryzen Z1 chip is a modified version of the unreleased Ryzen 7 7840U chip, which is expected to be a 15-28 watt processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, and AMD Radeon 780M graphics (with 12 RDNA 3 compute units).

If I had to guess, I’d say it’s likely that the custom chip in the ROG Ally will be a version of that upcoming chip that’s optimized for use in a gaming handheld, possibly with power and performance tuning to help it fit into a compact design while offering strong graphics performance.

By comparison, Valve’s Steam Deck has a custom AMD chip that’s code-named “Aerith,” and which includes 4 Zen 2 CPU cores, 8 threads, and 8 RDNA 2 compute units. The Steam Deck sells for between $399 and $649 and ships with Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS software pre-installed, although users can also install Windows on the system.

Meanwhile a number of smaller companies including AYA, GPD, and One Netbook have launched handheld gaming PCs this year that feature Ryzen 7 6800U chips with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA 2 compute units. But while those models tend to deliver stronger performance than the Steam Deck, they also tend to carry price tags around $1,000 or higher.

*As best I can tell, the product slide was originally leaked by @papyatop, but it has since been deleted.