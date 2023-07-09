Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MobiScribe Wave Color is a mobile device with a 7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido Plus color display that can display up to 4096 colors. It’s also designed for taking handwritten notes, and the tablet comes with a Wacom EMR pen that supports up to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The E Ink writing tablet is available now from MobiScribe or Amazon for $320 (although as of July 9, 2023, Amazon is offering a coupon that drops the price to $290).

While the MobiScribe Wave Color is designed for note-taking, it runs an Android 12-based operating system and should support third-party apps, allowing you to load eBook readers or other applications that play well with E Ink’s paper-like displays.

Just keep in mind that E Ink’s Kaleido Plus technology has some drawbacks. While it can display color, unlike many of the company’s older black and white screens, the colors look rather muted or washed out. And because E Ink applies a color filter over a grayscale display, the resolution of color content is much lower than it is for black and white.

The MobiScribe Wave tops out at 468 x 624 pixels (or 100 pixels per inch) in color mode. While the company’s official spec sheet doesn’t spell this out, that means you cab probably expect the 7.8 inch, 4:3 aspect ratio display to look much better in grayscale model, which should be able to display 1404 x 1872 pixels (300 ppi).

Or if you’re pretty sure you don’t need color, you can opt for a black and white-only version of the MobiScribe Wave. It’s selling for $285 at Amazon and MobiScribe (or $255 if you use that $30-off coupon at Amazon).

Aside from the different displays, the two devices are pretty much identical. Both measures 5.84″ x 7.6″ x 0.32″ and feature:

Display : 7.8 inches, front-lit, adjustable brightness and color temperature

: 7.8 inches, front-lit, adjustable brightness and color temperature Processor : 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core

: 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Battery : 2,500 mAh

: 2,500 mAh Ports : 1 x USB Type-C

: 1 x USB Type-C Wireless : WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.2

: WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.2 Audio : Built-in speakers

: Built-in speakers Water resistance : IPX7

: IPX7 OS: Android 12

MobiScribe says its Android-based operating system includes apps for taking notes and drawing pictures and support for optical character recognition for converting handwritten notes to printed and searchable text.

Bluetooth support means that you can also use wireless headphones, keyboards, or other accessories with the MobiScribe Wave.

