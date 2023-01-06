Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MobiScribe Wave is an eBook reader with a 7.8 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink display, support for pressure-sensitive pen input, and an Android 12-based operating system.

It also comes with two different display options: black and white or color.

Both versions feature the same basic specs:

1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Android 12-based OS

Wacom EMR digitizer & stylus

2,500 mAh battery

USB Type-C port

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

Built-in speaker

5.84″ x 7.6″ x 0.32″

Both feature waterproof designs, built-in speakers and Bluetooth support for listening to music, audiobooks, or other content, and a digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for writing or drawing on the screen. The device’s note-taking software also has a “layers” feature for keeping track of changes, optical character recognition for converting handwritten notes to text, and support for searching handwritten notes.

The differences between the color and black and white models come down to their displays, pricing, and availability.

The B&W model has a 300 ppi display with support for 16 shades of gray. It’s available for purchase now for $285 and should begin shipping January 9th.

MobiScribe’s color version, meanwhile will be available in April for $349 and it has an E Ink Kaleido Plus color display with 300 pixels per inch for grayscale content, but just 100 pixels per inch for color. That means that while the screen can display 4096 colors, it will have an effective resolution of just 468 x 624 pixels when showing color content.

press release