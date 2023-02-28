The company behind the Mirabook laptop dock that lets you use your smartphone as a notebook computer have launched a new, cheaper accessory called the MiraDock that lets you use your smartphone like a desktop PC.

Available for pre-order for 139 € (about $147), the MiraDock is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2023.

The docking station is a small not-quiet-cube-shaped device with a USB-C connector on the front, allowing you to connect compatible smartphones.

On the back you’ll find a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI output

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C (for data)

1 x USB Type-C (for power)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x SD card reader

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

The idea is that you can plug in your smartphone and then use the dock to connect a display, keyboard, mouse, storage devices, or other accessories. You will need a phone that supports video output over a USB port. And you’ll probably get the best results if you’re also using a phone that offers a desktop mode when used with an external display.

But a growing number of phones fit that description, including phones that support Samsung’s DeX software, Motorola’s Ready For, or Huawei’s Easy Projection.

Miraxess says that you can even connect two devices to the MiraDock at once by using the USB-C port on the back of the dock, and then press the button on top of the device to switch devices. This lets you quickly toggle between using your display, mouse, and keyboard with your phone or your laptop, for example.

The company debuted the MiraDock at CES in January and is showcasing it at Mobile World Congress this week, where Charbax got a chance to see a demonstration.