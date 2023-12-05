Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINIX Z100 is a compact computer that measures 123 x 120 x 46mm (4.84″ x 4.72″ x 1.81″) and features an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, support for up to two displays, a decent set of ports, and support for WIFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5 GbE Ethernet connections.

It’s also a fanless computer that should run completely silently. The MINIX Z100 is available now from GeekBuying, which is selling a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $286, but I would expect this little computer to show up at other stores soon as well.

MINIX has been in the mini PC space for a while, but it’s been a few years since I’ve seen the company put out anything particularly interesting. And while this model seems to be a little expensive compared to other mini PCs with similar specs, the fanless design helps set it apart – there are still relatively few passively-cooled computers with Alder Lake-N chips.

Under the hood, this model features an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics. There’s also a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 slot for a PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. The system supports up to 32GB of single-channel memory and up to 4TB of storage.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps for data only, no video)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input (12V/3A)

The computer comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and supports Wake on LAN and Auto Power On. Combined with the fanless design, that should make it a decent option for applications that need a PC capable of running 24/7.

Other features include an aluminum chassis with fins on the top (and blue and red stripes that add a bit of color to the black case), plus two removable antennas to help boost the wireless signal.

via FanlessTech and AndroidPC.es

