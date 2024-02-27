The MINIX Z100-AERO is a small desktop computer that measures about 5″ x 5″ x 1.7″ and features a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor, support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage, and has two RJ45 Ethernet jacks: one with support for Gigabit speeds and another with support for 2.5 GbE connections.
In other words, it’s a close cousin of the MINIX Z100-0dB that launched a few months ago. But while the 0dB model had a metal case, a fanless design, and a single 2.5 GbE LAN port, the new Z100-AERO has a plastic body, a fan for additional cooling, and an extra network port. It also has a slightly lower starting price.
The MINIX website shows list prices starting at $239 for the fanless model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while an actively cooled version with the same specs starts at $219. It’s currently out of stock though, and not yet available from Amazon or other third-party retailers.
MINIX also made a few other odd choices for this model. For example, it ships with a wireless card that tops out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, while the fanless version has a WiFi 6/BT 5.2 module.
There are also some differences in the selection and placement of USB and video ports. And the physical design: the MINIX Z100-AEROhas vents, while the Z100-0dB does not, and the 0dB has fins on top of the chassis to help with heat dissipation.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the little computers:
|Minix-Z100-AERO
|Minix-Z100-0dB
|Cooling
|Active (fan)
|Passive (heat sink)
|Enclosure
|Plastic
|Metal
|Dimensions
|127 x 127 x 43mm
5″ x 5″ x 1.7″
|123 x 129 x 46mm
4.8″ x 4.7″ x 1.8″
|Weight
|800 grams
1.8 pounds
|890 grams
2 pounds
|Processor
|Intel N100
4-cores, 4-threads
0.8 GHz – 3.4 GHz
Intel UHD graphics
6W TDP
|RAM
|Sold with up to 16GB
Supports up to 32GB
DDR4-3200
1 x SODIMM
|Storage
|Sold with up to 512GB
Supports up to 4TB
PCIe 3.0 x 1 NVMe SSD
M.2 2280
|Sold with up to 512GB
Supports up to 4TB
PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe SSD
M.2 2280
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x DisplayPort
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode & USB-PD)
4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG)
1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTLA8111H)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|2 x HDMI 2.1
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode & USB-PD)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel AC9560
WiFi 5
BT 5.1
|Intel AX101/AX201
WiFi 6
BT 5.2
