The MINIX Z100-AERO is a small desktop computer that measures about 5″ x 5″ x 1.7″ and features a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor, support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage, and has two RJ45 Ethernet jacks: one with support for Gigabit speeds and another with support for 2.5 GbE connections.

In other words, it’s a close cousin of the MINIX Z100-0dB that launched a few months ago. But while the 0dB model had a metal case, a fanless design, and a single 2.5 GbE LAN port, the new Z100-AERO has a plastic body, a fan for additional cooling, and an extra network port. It also has a slightly lower starting price.

The MINIX website shows list prices starting at $239 for the fanless model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while an actively cooled version with the same specs starts at $219. It’s currently out of stock though, and not yet available from Amazon or other third-party retailers.

MINIX also made a few other odd choices for this model. For example, it ships with a wireless card that tops out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, while the fanless version has a WiFi 6/BT 5.2 module.

There are also some differences in the selection and placement of USB and video ports. And the physical design: the MINIX Z100-AEROhas vents, while the Z100-0dB does not, and the 0dB has fins on top of the chassis to help with heat dissipation.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the little computers:

Minix-Z100-AERO Minix-Z100-0dB Cooling Active (fan) Passive (heat sink) Enclosure Plastic Metal Dimensions 127 x 127 x 43mm

5″ x 5″ x 1.7″ 123 x 129 x 46mm

4.8″ x 4.7″ x 1.8″ Weight 800 grams

1.8 pounds 890 grams

2 pounds Processor Intel N100

4-cores, 4-threads

0.8 GHz – 3.4 GHz

Intel UHD graphics

6W TDP RAM Sold with up to 16GB

Supports up to 32GB

DDR4-3200

1 x SODIMM Storage Sold with up to 512GB

Supports up to 4TB

PCIe 3.0 x 1 NVMe SSD

M.2 2280 Sold with up to 512GB

Supports up to 4TB

PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe SSD

M.2 2280 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode & USB-PD)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTLA8111H)

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode & USB-PD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AC9560

WiFi 5

BT 5.1 Intel AX101/AX201

WiFi 6

BT 5.2

via AndroidPC.es

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.