Chinese PC maker MINISFORUM typically specializes in small form-factor desktop computers, some of which cram a lot of horsepower into a compact design.

Now the company is introducing something a little bigger, but far more versatile. The upcoming MINISFORUM mini-ITX Mini PC has a 6 liter chassis, support for 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake-HX55 or AMD Ryzen 7045HX processors, and a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for discrete graphics.

The system looks a lot more like a traditional desktop computer than most of MINISFORUM’s computers, but it’s still fairly small by desktop PC standards.

Its Mini ITX motherboards measure 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and features two SODIMM slots for memory, two M.2 2280 slots for storage, and that aforementioned PCIe slot for an optional discrete GPU.

MINISFORUM first showed off the motherboards at Computex in June, saying that one would be powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX “Dragon Range” 16-core, 32-thread 55-watt processor, while the other would sport a 55-watt Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core, 32-thread chip.

Now the company says it will offer customers an option of purchasing one of these motherboards or buying a complete PC with the company’s new chassis with support for an SFX power supply.

While the company hasn’t revealed pricing or availability information yet, we can see from pictures of the system that it has a decent set of ports including USB Type-C and Type-A ports on the front and back, 3.5mm mic, line in, and audio out jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet ports.

