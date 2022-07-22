The MINISFORUM Venus UM560/UM580 is a compact desktop computer that measures about 5″ x 5″ x 1.8″ and support sup to 64GB of RAM, dual storage devices, and up to four 4K displays. And it’s available with a choice of 15-watt AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and 35-watt AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors.

In other words, the compact computer packs the power of a mid-range laptop or a decent gaming notebook (minus the discrete graphics) into a a small form-factor desktop with upgradeable memory and storage and plenty of ports. MINISFORUM is selling the UM500 series mini PCs for $359 and up.

The $359 starting price is a price is for a barebones model with a Ryzen 5 5625U processor. Prices start at $439 for a barebones model with a Ryzen 7 5800U chip (which also comes with a higher-performance heat sink and a higher capacity power adapter). Note that those prices are part of a launch promotion though – regular pricing will be about $40 higher

Customers can also pay extra to configure the system with up to up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. Models with memory and storage will come with Windows 11 pre-installed, while barebones systems ship without an operating system.

Open up the computer and you’ll find two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe SSD, and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD. There’s also a fan for active cooling. Ports include:

3 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

MINISFORUM says you can connect up to four 4K displays at 60 Hz by using both HDMI ports and the two from USB Type-C ports (which both support USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode). The USB-C port on the back of the computer is the computer’s power input.

The UM560 with a Ryzen 5 5625U processor comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter while the UM580 with a Ryzen 7 5800H chip has a 100W USB-C adapter.

This article was first published May 31, 2022 and most recently updated July 22, 2022.